



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has climbed above 8,400 and more than 100 residents have now died from the virus. Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,404 new cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 8,420.

Twelve more people also died from COVID-19 as the death toll now stands at 102.

“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”

In Philadelphia, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,430 as 330 additional cases were reported on Friday. Over 9,500 people in the city have tested negative in the city.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the citywide total to 26.

Our @PHLPublicHealth Commissioner @DrTomFarley reported:

– 330 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Philadelphia, for a total of 2,430.

– 9 people died, for a total of 26 deaths. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 3, 2020

As the nation awaits guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on recommendations on people wearing non-medical, cloth masks, Farley cautioned against people using medical masks.

He echoed that those masks should be reserved for health care workers.

The @CDCgov is releasing new recommendations that people wear non-medical, cloth masks when in public for essential reasons.@DrTomFarley echoes that guidance and cautions against using medical masks, which should be reserved for healthcare workers. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 3, 2020

During the press conference Friday, city officials announced that recycling pick up will now be scheduled for every-other-week week through at least May 15.

Our @PhilaStreets team will begin an every-other-week schedule for recycling. No recycling next week, April 6-11. Collection will take place the week of April 13, and continue every other week through at least May 15. Trash collection will continue on or close to schedule. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 3, 2020

To help limit public gatherings in Philadelphia, police will now issue $100 fines to residents violating the city’s shelter-at-home order.

Statewide, over 53,000 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania will stop paying about 9,000 state workers whose offices have been closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday.

Paid leave for state employees whose work locations are closed and who are unable to work remotely will end April 10, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s Office of Administration.

About 5,700 of the impacted workers are employed by the state Department of Transportation. About 900 work for the Department of Labor & Industry, about 850 work for the Department of Revenue, and the remainder are scattered across other agencies.

The frozen Labor & Industry positions are not associated with the state’s unemployment compensation program, which has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of claims, officials said.

State workers can use paid vacation days, sick leave or compensatory time to continue to receive a paycheck. Otherwise they will be eligible to apply for unemployment, officials said.

