PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Streets Department says it’s a little behind on picking up trash and recycling. Officials say sanitation workers have been calling out sick from work amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says collection is running about a day behind schedule.
The city says it will take through the weekend to catch up.
“My understanding is all of our core services are being provided as scheduled, except for sanitation. Again, we’re just saying we have staff shortages, I’m not sure I would be comfortable calling it a sick out,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
Mayor Kenney is asking residents to continue leaving trash and recycling in its normal spot on its scheduled day.
