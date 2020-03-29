WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has ordered all out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The executive order will go into effect at 8 a.m. Monday.
Officials say anyone who enters Delaware from another state must self-quarantine for 14 days. The order measures the 14-day period from the time of entry into the state or for the person’s duration in the state.
The order applies to any individual who has entered Delaware in the past 14 days, officials say.
“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” Carney said in a statement. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously.”
According to officials, the order doesn’t apply to people who simply pass through the state.
The state is encouraging anyone who lives out of state but works in Delaware to work from home.
Delaware officials announced 18 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 232.
