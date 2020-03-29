DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials have announced an additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the statewide death total to six. Another 18 new COVID-19 cases were also reported, raising the statewide total to 232.
There are now 141 cases in New Castle County, 25 in Kent County and 66 in Sussex County.
Of those cases, 33 are currently hospitalized.
On Saturday, officials announced that a second Delaware nursing home has multiple coronavirus cases. Six residents of the HarborChase of Wilmington’s memory care unit have tested positive for COVID-19.
Five of the six people are currently hospitalized, officials say. Officials say the unit consists of 36 people.
Health officials announced on Thursday that an 86-year-old man who lived at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark had died from the coronavirus.
Officials say six other residents of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence have COVID-19.
Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency in the state.
