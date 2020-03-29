WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A Wilmington police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, city officials announced on Sunday. The officer is the third city employee to test positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the officer has been in self-isolation at his home since March 15. The officer informed Wilmington Police Chief Robert J. Tracy on Saturday of the positive test result.
According to officials, the officer did not have any police duties outside of the department’s headquarters over the past two weeks and did not interact with the public.
The city is deep cleaning the officer’s workspace, officials say.
Health officials on Sunday announced 18 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 232.
Officials also announced an additional death, raising the state total to six.
