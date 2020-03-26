



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa says it’s suspending in-store made-to-order food at all of its stores in Philadelphia due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company says the change will go into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.

According to Wawa, its full menu will remain available via delivery services such as GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats.

Four stores will be converted to fulfill delivery orders made through Wawa’s app, the company says.

The change comes after an employee at a Wawa on Aramingo Avenue tested positive for COVID-19.

Wawa says it will expand its express food — both hot and cold — offerings.

“This change in our Philadelphia City stores will enable us to move people through the store faster and keeping their interactions brief, while further encouraging the practice of social distancing,” Wawa said in a statement.

Wawa also announced Thursday a store in Macungie, Lehigh County, is closed after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus.