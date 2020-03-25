Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Wawa in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond neighborhood has been temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. The store is located at 2535 Aramingo Ave.
Wawa says the store is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. The store’s reopening will be reevaluated in the next few days, Wawa says.
Wawa is also working with Philadelphia’s Board of Health.
The associate who tested positive for COVID-19 will receive paid time off, Wawa says.
Philadelphia has 342 COVID-19 cases with the city’s first death announced Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.