MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) — A Wawa store in Macungie, Lehigh County is closed after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The store is located at 3321 Willow Lane.
Wawa closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected.
It will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed, Wawa says.
Wawa is working with the local health department to notify anyone who may have had close contact with the worker.
A Wawa in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia has also closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.
