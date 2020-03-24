BREAKING:More Than 850 Cases Reported Across Pennsylvania, 4 More Deaths Announced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid joined the list of athletes donating money to help combat the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Sixers center has pledged $500,000 to medical relief, going to help with survival and protection efforts in the Philadelphia community.

In addition, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid is committing to helping Sixers team employees who found out yesterday that the organization will be implementing salary reductions.

On Monday night, the Sixers owners announced that they would be asking full-time employees to take up to a 20% pay cut. Marc Stein of The New York Times reported the cuts will begin on April 15 through the end of June. Stein reports the salary reduction affects employees making more than $50,000.

The NBA, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, has said players will receive their April 1st paychecks, but the league has not yet made a decision on whether or not the April 15th checks will be sent out.

