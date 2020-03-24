



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid joined the list of athletes donating money to help combat the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the Sixers center has pledged $500,000 to medical relief, going to help with survival and protection efforts in the Philadelphia community.

In addition, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Embiid is committing to helping Sixers team employees who found out yesterday that the organization will be implementing salary reductions.

Philadelphia 76ers star @JoelEmbiid has decided to pledge $500K to COVID-19 medical relief—to help survival and protection efforts in the community. AND he’s committed to helping Sixers employees who will suffer financial hardship in light of the franchise’s salary reductions. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 24, 2020

For Joel Embiid, the $500,000 donation will go toward health and medical relief. The amount toward 76ers employees is to be determined based upon who is affected. https://t.co/HvjVlWcKhU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2020

On Monday night, the Sixers owners announced that they would be asking full-time employees to take up to a 20% pay cut. Marc Stein of The New York Times reported the cuts will begin on April 15 through the end of June. Stein reports the salary reduction affects employees making more than $50,000.

Sixers and Devils at-will employees were informed today that temporary salary reductions of up to 20 percent will be instituted for employees making more than $50,000 starting April 15 through the end of June, @NYTSports has learned — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020

The NBA, currently on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, has said players will receive their April 1st paychecks, but the league has not yet made a decision on whether or not the April 15th checks will be sent out.