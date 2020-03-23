PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers are seeking to temporarily cut the salary of full-time employees by up to 20% due to the coronavirus pandemic and the pause of the NBA season, Scott O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, confirms to CBS3. The employees will also move to a four-day week.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reports the cuts will begin on April 15 through the end of June. Stein reports the salary reduction affects employees making more than $50,000.

O’Neil, CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers and New Jersey Devils, sent CBS3 a statement Monday night.

“As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry. To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week,” O’Neil said. “In addition to supporting our people, we are committed to playing an ongoing role in funding efforts to help the most impacted residents in our home cities. In the coming days, we will enter into additional partnerships in Philadelphia, Camden and Newark to assist our neighbors with food and resource distribution during this public health crisis.”