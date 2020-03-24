



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers ownership group has decided to reverse course on yesterday’s decision to ask salaried employees to take a 20% temporary pay cut. The organization now says that it will be paying those employees their full salaries.

Josh Harris says ownership has reversed their decision. Good move. pic.twitter.com/7A67IiodLq — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) March 24, 2020

In a new statement from Josh Harris, the Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, the ownership group has listened to feedback from staff and players and come to the conclusion that they made the wrong decision. The statement says that this is an “extraordinary time in our world – unlike any most of us have ever lived through before – and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment.”

“Our commitment has been to do our best to keep all of our employees working through this very difficult situation. As part of an effort to do that we asked salaried employees to take a temporary 20% pay cut while preserving everyone’s full benefits — and keeping our 1500 hourly workers paid throughout the regular season. After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision. We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries. This is an extraordinary time in our world – unlike any most of us have ever lived through before – and ordinary business decisions are not enough to meet the moment. To our staff and fans, I apologize for getting this wrong,” Harris said in a statement.

The backtracking from the team comes in the wake of a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic that part-owner Michael Rubin was “outraged” by the decision to ask the employees to take a pay cut.

Sources tell our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania: “76ers part-owner Michael Rubin is upset and outraged over the team deciding to reduce certain employees’ payment by up to 20 percent, temporarily.” pic.twitter.com/sL7tem2S42 — Stadium (@Stadium) March 24, 2020

Earlier today, the team’s center, Joel Embiid, pledged to help any employees affected by the proposed pay cuts in addition to his pledge of $500,000 to medical relief efforts in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Embiid then took to Twitter and responded to the decision the team made in regards to employee salaries.

In these trying times, I’m proud of the Sixers organization for reversing course and “doing a 180”. Let’s focus on beating this Coronavirus now. Let’s be responsible and Trust the Process!! — Joel “Do a 180” Embiid??? (@JoelEmbiid) March 24, 2020

“In these trying times, I’m proud of the Sixers organization for reversing course and ‘doing a 180’. Let’s focus on beating this Coronavirus now. Let’s be responsible and Trust the Process!!” Embiid said in a tweet.