PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to rise. State health officials are reporting 165 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 644 with three deaths.
Philadelphia has 32 new cases of COVID-19 as the city’s total cases rises to 128. A stay-at-home order is in effect in Philadelphia.
Montgomery County reported its first death among 129 cases this weekend — the victim is a 72-year-old man, from Abington.
There are 43 COVID-19 cases in Bucks County, 25 in Lehigh County, 40 in Chester County, and 54 in Delaware County.
Philadelphia officials will hold a daily briefing at 1 p.m.
You can watch the press conference on CBSN Philadelphia.
