PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is several hours into Mayor Jim Kenney’s stay-at-home order. The stay-at-home order calls for no outdoor gatherings of any kind unless people go outside to exercise or are going to a job that’s been deemed essential.
It’s mostly a ghost town on North Second Street by Fairmount Avenue in Northern Liberties as businesses mostly grind to a halt.
A local coffee house is one of few places still open as people working from home grapple with this new way of life.
The stay-at-home order was issued by Philadelphia leaders Sunday, mandating all public and private gatherings of any number of people outside a single household prohibited. At restaurants, walk-in take out orders are no longer allowed either.
People can only order and pay for food online or by phone.
“There’s no playbook for this situation and we’re doing our best in light of an evolving health situation,” Philadelphia’s Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
Philadelphians are still allowed out to purchase essential items like food or to seek medical attention. People can also go outside to exercise.
