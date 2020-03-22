NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials reported the county’s first death from the coronavirus on Sunday night. Officials say a 72-year-old man from Abington Township died Saturday.
Officials say the man had been hospitalized for several days.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the first loss of life to COVID-19 in Montgomery County. On behalf of our entire community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said.
Officials also announced 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 110.
The 33 new coronavirus cases consist of people between the ages of 27 and 77. At least one person is hospitalized.
Montgomery County’s coronavirus testing site at Temple University’s Ambler Campus saw its first patients on Saturday. The site will remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
