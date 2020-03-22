PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The COVID-19 testing site in South Philadelphia will be back open Sunday afternoon. The drive-through testing site is operating outside of Citizens Bank Park daily from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
That’s until its 2,500 testing kits run out.
Health insurance is not required but now only people over the age of 50 and health care workers can be tested. In addition, they must be showing active symptoms.
No appointment is required for this site.
An appointment is required for testing in Montgomery County. A testing site at Temple University’s Ambler Campus saw its first patients on Saturday.
The site will remain open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Click here for more information on how to register for a coronavirus test in Montgomery County.
