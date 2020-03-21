



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A new drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus will open in Montgomery County on Saturday. The site will be at Temple University’s Ambler Campus.

You must have an appointment before making the trip to the site.

If this testing site is like anything we have seen across the county and here in our region, we can expect to see a line of cars.

On Friday, healthcare workers in white protective gear could be seen setting up the testing site.

Eyewitness News has been told they successfully went through a series of dry runs and tested a few dozen people. When you drive up to the testing site, you can expect to get your temperature taken.

There will not be treatment on-site and keep in mind that you must be in an enclosed passenger vehicle and no walk-ups or motorcycles are permitted.

In order to be tested, you have to meet certain criteria.

“Fever at or above 100.4 degrees fahrenheit and respiratory symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath are present,” Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said. “Or if you are 65 years of age or older and have a temperature at or above 99.6 degrees fahrenheit.”

First responders and healthcare workers concerned about exposure to COVID-19 can also qualify.

To register for a testing appointment, call 610-631-3000.

Testing will be done daily between 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.