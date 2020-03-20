PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia is opening on Friday afternoon. Officials say the Community Based Testing Site will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., beginning today, and the site will be open during those hours as long as supplies allow.
Large tents line the parking lot outside of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia where a a drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open from 2-6pm. Philly Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says no walk-ins. Order or prescription needed @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/olAAfK3pOG
— Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) March 20, 2020
#UPDATE: Philadelphia officials say people over 50 years old & healthcare workers only allowed to visit drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Citizens Bank Park. Open from 2-6p daily until supplies run out. You must be in a vehicle, no walk ups; no prescription needed@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Qi5iNevSgm
— Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) March 20, 2020
A doctor’s note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, but based on limited testing capacity, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at the South Philly site to the following groups of people:
- People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:
- Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact
- Nursing home staff with direct patient contact
- People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties
- Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
For those in either group eligible for testing, entry into the drive-thru site is only open to people in four-wheel, closed-top, non-commercial, non-recreational vehicles. Walk-ins will not be permitted access.
People who do not meet the criteria will be turned away.
City officials say a government-issued ID card, health care facility ID card, and insurance card will help ease processing and data collection at the site, but are not required to be tested.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley expects 19 testing sites to be open in the city next week.
The city is currently dealing with 44 coronavirus patients.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
