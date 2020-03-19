PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport laid off more than 600 union members on Thursday amid the coronavirus pandemic, union officials say. Traci Benjamin, a spokesperson for the service workers union, said they are expecting about 1,000 layoff notices from contract operators at Philadelphia International Airport between Thursday and Monday.
The service union represents cabin cleaners, wheelchair aides, line queuers, and curbside check-in representatives.
“This week, airlines asked the government to give them a $50 billion bailout in the form of loans, grants and tax relief. The contracted airport workers are given nothing,” 32BJ SEIU for Pennsylvania and Delaware Vice President Game Morgan said in a statement. “They earn the least and live in the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods. Many lack healthcare to even care for themselves in the face of this pandemic.”
The Pennsylvania Health Department announced 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 185. Philadelphia announced 10 new cases, bringing the total number in the city to 44.
Gov. Tom Wolf reported the first coronavirus death in the state on Wednesday — an adult in Northampton County.
The number of cases rose to 47 in Montgomery County, 14 in Delaware County, 12 in Bucks County, and 10 in Chester County.
All of the patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
