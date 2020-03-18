HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania has recorded its first coronavirus death. The patient who succumbed to COVID-19 was an adult in Northampton County.
The person was being treated at the hospital.
There are currently 133 coronavirus cases in the state, including 34 in Philadelphia and 42 in Montgomery County.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says she expects community spread to happen in the state.
“Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home,” Levine said.
Five people have died from the virus in New Jersey.
