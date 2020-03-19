PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner is warning the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in the city as 10 new cases were announced Thursday. There are now a total of 44 COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.
“This is about to get real. We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.
Eight patients are hospitalized and of the 44 coronavirus cases, 22 of them are health care workers. Farley says not all of them were exposed at work.
Farley says he hopes to have the testing site in South Philadelphia at the Citizens Bank Park parking lot open on Friday afternoon.
“We hope to have that testing site open tomorrow afternoon, hope to have it tomorrow afternoon, I cannot guarantee yet,” Farley said.
There are currently 185 cases of the virus in Pennsylvania.
