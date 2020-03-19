



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The number of coroanvirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to climb. The Pennsylvania Health Department announced 52 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 185.

Gov. Tom Wolf reported the first coronavirus death in the state on Wednesday — an adult in Northampton County.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

The number of cases rose to 47 in Montgomery County, 14 in Delaware County, 12 in Bucks County, 10 in Chester County and 34 in the City of Philadelphia. Bucks County officials say they are seeing indications of community spread.

All of the patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

Levine says they can slow the virus “if we all stay home and limit interactions.”

Over 1,600 people have tested negative for the virus.

Wolf said Wednesday cases are increasing at an “exponential pace” and is pleading with residents to stay home.

“We need to stay home if we want to save lives,” Wolf said. “We need to work together if we want to save lives.”

Earlier this week, Wolf ordered a shutdown of all non-essential businesses amid the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Wolf’s administration said it has created a waiver process for day care centers and group child care homes that serve families of health care workers and first responders.

Waiver requests will be processed as quickly as possible, the Department of Human Services said, although child care providers have complained about not hearing anything back from the agency.

Wolf ordered child care centers to close on Monday in an effort to help top the spread of the virus, with narrow exceptions for family child care homes and group child care homes operating inside a residence.

