



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is reducing service levels for all transit services beginning on Sunday, March 22 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Buses, the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, trolleys and the Norristown High Speed Line will all be affected.

SEPTA will run all services on Saturday schedules, seven days a week, until further notice. This will include 24-hour train operations on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement. “Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time.”

SEPTA’s ridership has declined around 60% on transit modes and 80% on regional rail amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEPTA adds that beginning on Friday, the agency will temporarily close outlying regional rail station ticket windows and waiting rooms, in accordance with the health recommendations for social distancing.

Fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five Center City ticket offices and the SEPTA key fare kiosks at these stations.

Until further notice, all cash fares paid onboard trains for travel from an outlying station will be at the reduced weekend/evening rate.

