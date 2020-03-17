



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — In a letter to President Donald Trump, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requested the support of the U.S. military and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in expanding the Garden State’s hospital and ICU capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. The request comes as COVID-19 cases in the state surged to 267, including three deaths.

The letter is in response to President Trump’s comment Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers is “ready, willing and able” to aid.

“This public health crisis is a direct threat to our national security and the safety of our people, and the Northeast region, which is the densest region by population in America, is the most susceptible to a virus that rapidly transmits among individuals,” Murphy said in a statement. “By working together to identify buildings that can serve as facilities to provide emergency and intensive care, we can save many thousands of lives.”

Murphy’s letter cites projections from the Senator Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs at Rutgers-Camden that show the state could need anywhere from 123,000 to 313,000 hospital beds between May and October as COVID-19 continues to spread.

The estimates also note New Jersey may need an additional 2,000 critical care hospital beds in the coming weeks.

“Additionally, even as we identify and secure additional facilities, those efforts will be futile unless we have the personal protective equipment needed to allow health care workers to operate and the ventilators that are needed to treat patients,” writes Murphy. “I urge you to assist us as we seek to rapidly expand these critical supplies.”

On Tuesday, Murphy also ordered the closure of all indoor shopping malls, amusement parks and amusement centers across the state until the current emergency ends.

On Monday, Murphy shuttered all schools, casinos and dine-in services at bars and restaurants.