



NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy says all New Jersey bars, restaurants, movie theaters and casinos will close at 8 p.m. Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak. Murphy made the announcement Monday morning along with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont. The same restrictions apply to those two states.

The governors said essential businesses like supermarkets and gas stations will be able to stay open after 8 p.m., though all non-essential businesses must close.

Restaurants will be able to offer take-out and delivery.

The steps mark the latest escalation of efforts to keep people apart in the New York metropolitan area, and an attempt to coordinate a response.

“We’ve got to work through this together. The feds have been asleep at the switch,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told reporters on a conference call.

He and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy are Democrats.

Murphy will also announce Monday the statewide closure of schools. He is also considering a statewide curfew.

