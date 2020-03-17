TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the state’s COVID-19 response. He has a news conference scheduled at 2 p.m.
As of Tuesday, there are 178 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Garden State.
Three patients there have died, including a man in his 90s who passed away in Bergen County.
The Camden Diocese also announced Tuesday that all weekday and Sunday masses are suspended until further notice to limit the virus from spreading.
On Monday, Murphy ordered the closure of all New Jersey schools, bars, restaurants and casinos in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Murphy is prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more people, lining up with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
