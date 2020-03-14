DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Delaware County officials say a total of 34 employees and inmates at George W. Hill Correctional Facility are being self-quarantined after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, 23 employees who had been in contact with the COVID-19 positive individual were told to self-quarantine at home, Delaware County Council Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor said during a press conference Saturday afternoon.
Eleven inmates who had also been in contact with the employee were placed in quarantine in a separate unit of the prison.
The 23 employees and 11 inmates are being tested. Those results have not come back yet.
“None of them are showing any symptoms of the virus,” Taylor said. “This is an example of how one infected person affects countless others. One positive case led to quarantining 34 others. We are seeing this around the country. It can cripple vital services, like health care and emergency first responders.”
There are currently six cases in Delaware County and a total of 47 in Pennsylvania.
This comes a day after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf the closure of all non-essential businesses in Delaware County and all Pennsylvania schools for two weeks.
