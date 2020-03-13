PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf says all Pennsylvania schools will be closed for two weeks beginning on Monday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The order affecting more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private schools, came as confirmed cases in the state leaped to 33 from 22, including the first patient under 18.
Wolf says schools won’t be penalized if they are unable to reach the 180 days of instruction required under state law.
Wolf said in a statement his administration would evaluate the decision at the end of the 10 days and decide whether to extend it.
It comes a day after Wolf ordered all schools, day cares and other facilities closed in hard-hit Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb of more than 800,000 people.
Meanwhile, a wave of school closings was already planned across Pennsylvania for next week.
Numerous schools were already closed in at least 10 counties Friday, although Montgomery County was the only one where all schools were closed following Wolf’s Thursday order. He also discouraged large gatherings of people statewide and canceled prison visits.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.