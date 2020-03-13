



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County will soon deal with the same containment measures that went into effect in Montgomery County on Friday. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday the closure of all non-essential businesses in Delaware County and all Pennsylvania schools for two weeks.

Officials announced Friday five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to six in Delaware County.

The Delaware County court system and government offices will operate with reduced staff for two weeks beginning on Monday, officials say. Jury trials will also be discontinued for two weeks.

It was extremely quiet in Media for most of Friday. Businesses were open, but the turnout was low.

It appears people in Delaware County are taking the pandemic seriously.

“I am ready to be on lockdown. I’ve been ready to be on lockdown from before,” Media resident Tawala Johnson said.

Johnson may have gotten all of her shopping done, but some families are still figuring it out.

“I’m still a little kind of scared,” resident Colton Martorello said.

The coronavirus pandemic can be scary. To err on the side of caution, Gov. Tom Wolf mandated a two-week school closure statewide.

“Two weeks is a long time,” Johnson said.

Some families are scrambling to figure out how their children will manage virtual classes.

“It’s really confusing, but it is stressful because I have to do work on the computer, but I don’t have a computer at home,” student William Tsiourius said.

“My district, we were talking about the online. We’re not approved to do online technically and there’s about 20% of our population that doesn’t even have wifi. There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Jennifer Martorello, a teacher, said.

In addition to schools shutting down, local businesses are already seeing the effects.

Right now it looks like a ghost town when it’s usually their busiest time of the week.

“All the employees that depend on gratuity, it’s bad for them,” Tap 24 employee Michael Trent said.

There are 41 coronavirus cases in the state. Montgomery County has been the hardest hit county in the state, with a total of 18 cases of COVID-19.