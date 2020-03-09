



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County officials say four health care workers from Cooper Urgent Care on Marlton Pike in Cherry Hill are under self-quarantine after being exposed to the confirmed coronavirus case at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. A man in his 60s is currently quarantined and being treated at the hospital for the COVID-19 virus.

He is in stable condition.

Cooper University Health Care says when the patient visited the urgent care on March 3, he did not have symptoms or a travel history consistent with the virus.

“The State of New Jersey Department of Health informed Cooper that a patient who tested presumptive positive for Coronavirus COVID-19 visited our Cherry Hill Urgent Care Center on Tuesday March 3, 2020. The patient did not have symptoms or a travel history consistent with Coronavirus COVID-19 and, therefore, a diagnosis of Coronavirus COVID-19 was not suspected,” they said in a statement.

Cooper University Health Care says four other patients were at the urgent care center at or near the time the patient visited.

“Since these four patients were not in close contact with the infected patient, the New Jersey Department of Health has indicated that there is no need for them to self-quarantine. These four patients have been contacted by Cooper in coordination with the New Jersey Department of Health,” Cooper University Health Care said.

The urgent care is functioning under normal operation conditions.

Camden County Officials say two people are also currently being tested in the county and both are hospitalized at Cooper Hospital.

Officials added that a patient at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital was tested over the weekend and that test came back negative.

On Friday, Anne Walters, the director for the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, says they have been preparing for this.

“This is not the time to panic,” Walters said.

There are currently six coronavirus patients in New Jersey.