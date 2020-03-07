



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County health officials confirmed Saturday the patient who is presumed to have tested positive for coronavirus is a Cherry Hill resident. The Camden County Health Department announced Friday a man in his 60s is currently quarantined and being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Health officials say the man is in stable condition.

Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako said Friday the risk to the general population of Camden County is low.

“We know that the citizens are anxious about the situation, but we are here to let them know that we are prepared and that we are doing all we can at this time to make sure that the patient is stable and to make sure the citizens are not in any danger,” Nwako said.

This is the first presumed positive COVID-19 case in South Jersey. There are already three other presumptive coronavirus cases in North Jersey.

Health officials announced a fourth presumptive positive case in the state Friday night. Officials say a man in his 50s has been hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County.

The presumed positive result in Cherry Hill is being submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

On Friday, Pennsylvania announced there are two presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state.