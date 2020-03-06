CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials announced Friday the first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Camden County. The Camden County Health Department says the man in his 60s is currently in isolation at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital in stable condition.

There are already two other presumptive coronavirus cases in North Jersey. This is the first presumed positive COVID-19 case in South Jersey.

“While we know that any case of coronavirus presents a cause for concern for our residents, we want to emphasize that this case only reemphasizes the need to follow personal hygiene guidelines vigilantly, this should not be a cause for panic and the risk to the general public remains low,” Health Officer Paschal Nwako said in a statement. “Our department has been planning and preparing for several weeks for the possibility of a case of coronavirus in Camden County, and residents can rest assured that we are prepared to act swiftly and protect the health of our community.”

The presumed positive result is being submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.

Camden County health officials are working with the New Jersey Health Department to trace the patient’s close contacts and to take additional public health actions as needed.

“Given recent developments in surrounding areas, this does not come as a surprise to our personnel, and we have already put plans in place so that our response can begin immediately,” said Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. “At this time, the most important thing for the public to recognize is that the general health risk to the public remains low. The best way to protect yourself is not to buy or wear facemasks, but to practice appropriate social distancing, avoiding contact with those who appear visibly ill, and to adhere to recommended personal hygiene practices.”

It’s not yet known how the man contracted the virus.