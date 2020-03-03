MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run on a Bucks County highway early Monday morning. Middletown Township police say 29-year-old Alexandra Ridgway was either walking on or crossing Route 1 in Middletown Township when she was struck by several vehicles.
Officials say none of the vehicles stayed behind.
Sources tell CBS3 an arm and hand found on the side of the road in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood belonged to the victim. A passerby located the remains on the 8800 block of Pine Road, around 8:40 a.m. Monday.
Police say the hit-and-runs happened in the southbound lanes of Route 1, between Township Road and the Neshaminy exit, just before 3:30 a.m.
The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe page.
Anyone with information can contact police at 215-750-3800.
