PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a partially decomposed left arm and hand were found on the side of the road in the Fox Chase section of the city on Monday morning. A passerby located the remains on the 8800 block of Pine Road, around 8:40 a.m.
Police say no victim and no other body parts were found.
The Medical Examiner’s Office has the body part.
It’s not known how the arm and hand ended up on the side of the road.
