BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a Bucks County highway Monday. Police and fire crews responded accident in the southbound lanes of Route 1 between Township Road and the Neshaminy exit just before 3:30 a.m.
At this point, it is not clear why the person was on the highway or if the driver remained at the scene.
ALL LANES ARE CLOSED on Rt-1 in #Bucks County. A fatal crash SB also has the NB lanes closed between the Turnpike and I-295. Best detour, I-295 to Woodhaven. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4vXvokl0wf
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 2, 2020
All lanes heading both northbound and southbound remain closed between Middletown Township and Rock Hill Road in Edgemont Township.
Traffic is beginning to build up on the northbound Route 1 ramp at Rock Hill Drive but there is a road closure sign telling drivers that if they do get on the ramp they will be immediately detoured off at Old Lincoln Highway, Business Route 1.
