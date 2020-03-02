



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is no treatment for coronavirus so there’s a big push to find a vaccine quickly, and that could be coming from the Philadelphia region. There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in our area but now that testing is being expanded, health officials are expecting the virus to spread.

A potential vaccine is being worked on right here, something President Trump was briefed on Monday afternoon.

A researcher from the Philadelphia region was at the White House Coronavirus Task Force meeting, along with other drug company executives to discuss a treatment.

CEO Dr. Joseph Kim says his company, Inovio, is fast-tracking a vaccine using DNA technology.

“I was able to share what Inovio is doing in our vaccine development for COVID-19,” Kim said. “We’re in the process of finishing up the pre-clinical studies and we have the plans to start the U.S.-based clinical trials next month.”

There’s also a big push for more and better testing for the virus. Locally, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey will be doing their own testing.

“We’re committed to keeping state government in an active and engaged position to respond properly and swiftly to any future individuals who meet CDC guidelines for coronavirus testing,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

In Delaware, health officials announced they’re tracking two potential cases in Kent County.

“As we’ve responded to the emergence of this new virus, our first and foremost priority is to keep our caregivers safe. Without them, we cannot care for our patients, we cannot care for our community. So to do that, we’ve expanded existing protocols, developed new protocols to screen patients upon entry to our health system and to provide guidance to our caregivers,” Dr. Marci Drees, with ChrisianaCare Hospital, said.

Pennsylvania is also updating its response plan, aiming to quickly identify and isolate potential cases.

“The main thing for people to know now is if you are sick with fever or difficulty breathing, stay home, stay away from people except if you need to go to medical care to be evaluated. If you are going to medical care, call ahead to let them know what your problem is so they can isolate you from other patients,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Now that the testing will be done locally, health officials say results could come as quickly as eight hours. But if there’s a positive case, it would have to be confirmed by the CDC.