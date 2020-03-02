Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is holding a news conference Monday afternoon to explain how the state plans to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The press conference is expected to be at 12:45 p.m.
There are no confirmed cases in the Garden State at this time.
Meanwhile, federal and state authorities are urging for people to stay calm as the number of suspected cases continues to rise in the United States.
Washington state officials have announced a second death a New York reports its first case — a woman who contracted the virus in Iran.
