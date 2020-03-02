BREAKING:Philly Police Announce Charges Against Mark Giwerowski For Leading Officers On Wild Chase In Stolen Ambulance
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Delaware news, Local, Local TV

KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials say two patients are being tested for coronavirus after traveling to a country that was under a travel alert. Neither resident has been hospitalized.

 

Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the state now has the capability to test for coronavirus.

“Despite the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the immediate health risk to Delawareans and most Americans remains low,” Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said during a press conference Monday. “We are grateful now to have the ability to test for the virus at our lab and will announce the results of the two patients in Kent County as soon as we can.”

There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware.

As of Monday, there are more than 89,000 cases of coronavirus globally, including more than 3,000 deaths. Six people have died of the virus in Washington state.

Comments