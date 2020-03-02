KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials say two patients are being tested for coronavirus after traveling to a country that was under a travel alert. Neither resident has been hospitalized.
Delaware Division of Public Health Director @ktrattay says Delaware has 2 patients under investigation for #coronavirus disease in Kent County, who had traveled to a country under a travel alert. For updates: https://t.co/O7DraBkB4O pic.twitter.com/S2QBKCdzWE
— DHSS (@Delaware_DHSS) March 2, 2020
Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says the state now has the capability to test for coronavirus.
“Despite the increased number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States, the immediate health risk to Delawareans and most Americans remains low,” Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said during a press conference Monday. “We are grateful now to have the ability to test for the virus at our lab and will announce the results of the two patients in Kent County as soon as we can.”
There are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Delaware.
As of Monday, there are more than 89,000 cases of coronavirus globally, including more than 3,000 deaths. Six people have died of the virus in Washington state.
