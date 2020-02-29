



MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP/CBS) — Two South Jersey men who pleaded guilty to setting a sleeping man on fire last year in what police described as a “prank” have been sentenced to five-year prison terms. Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Perez of Hammonton and 24-year-old David Sult of Mays Landing pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in November.

Atlantic County prosecutors said the two must serve 85% of the terms imposed Friday, or more than four years, before being eligible for parole.

Authorities said the defendants originally maintained that the 27-year-old victim, Ray Mullen, was burned accidentally in March 2019 by an electric smoking device, but an investigation indicated that he was sprayed with lighter fluid that was then ignited.

Authorities said the victim had severe burns to his back after what police called a “prank that went terribly, terribly wrong.”

Mullen told CBS3 exclusively last May he believed Perez and Sult were his friends at the time and didn’t understand why they set him on fire.

“I thought they were my friends. Before, I used to go dirt bike riding with them,” Mullen said on May 1, 2019. “When they lit me on fire, all the people that were there were standing around like it was some sort of show. I thought they were trying to kill me.”

“I just want to say I’m sorry,” Perez said when offered an opportunity to speak before sentencing.

Sult declined to address the court. His attorney, Nicole Wise, said her client intended no harm and was “incredibly remorseful.”

