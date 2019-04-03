MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly setting a man on fire while he was sleeping at a friend’s place in Mays Landing. Hamilton Township Police announced the arrests of 23-year-old Brandon Perez, of Hammonton, and 24-year-old David Sult, of Mays Landing, for the incident that occurred March 15 on the 2900 block of Cologne Avenue.

Police say the 27-year-old victim, of Brigantine, was sleeping at a friend’s residence when he was intentionally set on fire by Perez and Sult.

The victim was taken by family to AtlantiCare Medical Center, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia to be treated for severe burns.

Both Perez and Sult have been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson and conspiracy. They are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.