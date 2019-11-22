MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS ) — A South Jersey man suffered horrific injuries when he was set on fire by people he thought were his friends. On Friday, Brandon Perez and David Sult pleaded guilty to the vicious March attack in Mays Landing.
They’ll both spend five years in prison.
CBS3 spoke exclusively with the victim last spring.
“When they lit me on fire, all the people that were there were standing around like it was some sort of show,” Ray Mullen said. “I ran outside and as I was running outside, Dave and this kid, Brandon, were there and they started pouring lighter fluid on me as I was running out of the house. I thought they were trying to kill me.”
Police say the 27-year-old victim was sleeping at Sult’s residence when he was intentionally set on fire by Perez and Sult.
Perez and Sult claimed they were just trying to play a prank.
They’re out of jail until they will be formally sentenced in February.
