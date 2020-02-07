WEATHER ALERT:Powerful Storms Leave Behind Damage, Thousands Of Power Outages Across Delaware Valley
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Powerful storms on Friday morning left behind damage and thousands of power outages across the Delaware Valley. The storms even caused a tornado warning to be issued for parts of the region that has since expired.

PECO is reporting over 6,600 outages, with most coming out of Delaware County, while PSE&G reports there are over 1,200 outages statewide in New Jersey. Atlantic City Electric says there are over 19,000 outages. In Delaware, Delmarva reports over 7,200 outages.

High winds blew off a roof on the 200 block of Worrilow Street in Lower Chichester, Delaware County.

Also in Delaware County, the storm knocked down multiple poles and wires on the 400 block of North Sproul Road in Broomall. Marple Township police say the road will be shut down for the next few hours.

A tractor-trailer also overturned on I-476 at Exit 5 southbound during the storms.

In Delaware, a downed tree has closed I-495 southbound at the Pennsylvania state line.

A tornado warning was even issued for parts of New Castle County in Delaware; Gloucester and Salem Counties in New Jersey; and Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania. The warning expired around 10 a.m.

Gusts as high as 73 mph were recorded in Cape May.

No injuries have yet to be reported from the storms.

