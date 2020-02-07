PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Powerful storms on Friday morning left behind damage and thousands of power outages across the Delaware Valley. The storms even caused a tornado warning to be issued for parts of the region that has since expired.

PECO is reporting over 6,600 outages, with most coming out of Delaware County, while PSE&G reports there are over 1,200 outages statewide in New Jersey. Atlantic City Electric says there are over 19,000 outages. In Delaware, Delmarva reports over 7,200 outages.

High winds blew off a roof on the 200 block of Worrilow Street in Lower Chichester, Delaware County.

Also in Delaware County, the storm knocked down multiple poles and wires on the 400 block of North Sproul Road in Broomall. Marple Township police say the road will be shut down for the next few hours.

A tractor-trailer also overturned on I-476 at Exit 5 southbound during the storms.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: N Sproul Road is shut down between Kent Road and Carli Drive. SD53 is on scene, Peco is on scene, multiple poles and wires down. RE53 & TF53 made the response to I-476, Exit 5 southbound for the overturned tractor trailer.

Expect traffic delays and detours. pic.twitter.com/Bcxc9vqTjS — BroomallFireCo (@BroomallFireCo) February 7, 2020

In Delaware, a downed tree has closed I-495 southbound at the Pennsylvania state line.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Southbound I-495 is closed at the PA state line due to a tree in the roadway. All traffic is being diverted onto I-95. — DE State Police (@DEStatePolice) February 7, 2020

A tornado warning was even issued for parts of New Castle County in Delaware; Gloucester and Salem Counties in New Jersey; and Chester and Delaware Counties in Pennsylvania. The warning expired around 10 a.m.

Gusts as high as 73 mph were recorded in Cape May.

73mph wind gusts in Cape May this morning! @CBSPhilly https://t.co/nhBGhRGPeM — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 7, 2020

No injuries have yet to be reported from the storms.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.