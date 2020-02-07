



SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A large tree that toppled over when powerful storms moved through the region crushed teachers’ cars in the faculty parking lot of a Delaware County school. It happened on Woodland Avenue, behind Academy Park High School.

Students and staff had to shelter-in-place during a tornado warning on Friday morning.

Delaware County Emergency Services says it received more than 230 calls for service within 30 minutes. The calls ranged from wires down, alarms, to trees down.

At the height of the storm, about 2,300 PECO customers across the county lost power.

Latarsha Threadgill, a tenth-grade English teacher, says she was “shocked” to see the damage to her car.

“I got a phone call stating you might want to go outside to the back, we think that your car may have been impacted. Came out and this is what I saw,” she said.

Crews will remain through the afternoon to chop down the tree.

No one was injured.