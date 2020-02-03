



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andy Reid is feeling the love here in Philadelphia. Eagles fans and former players are congratulating Big Red after capturing his first Super Bowl as head coach when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday.

“I love Andy Reid winning the Super Bowl. He deserves it,” Tommy Kash said.

After nearly three decades of coaching in the NFL, Reid is finally a Super Bowl winner and Philadelphia could not be happier.

“That’s wonderful. I’m happy for him,” Donna Green said. “It took a long time but he finally won a championship.”

The Chiefs unseated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, for Reid’s first-ever Super Bowl win.

“He’s a genuine man and when you play for him or you work for him, he wants the best for you,” said Ike Reese, former Eagles linebacker who played for Reid and current WIP radio host.

Other former players congratulated Reid, including Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins and Donovan McNabb.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

“So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad,” McNabb tweeted.

Reid entered Sunday’s game with the most wins in NFL history for a head coach without winning a Super Bowl.

“He couldn’t do it for Philly at the time, but he did it for the other team, but he loves Philly, so we love Andy,” Kash said.

However, Reid’s journey was not always easy. In 2012, during his last season coaching the Eagles, Reid’s oldest son Garrett was found dead from an accidental heroin overdose at Lehigh University during training camp.

“In all the years he spent in here, losing his son, and the way he did it, the world wasn’t easy for Andy, but he made it. That’s all that matters,” Tom Cunningham said.