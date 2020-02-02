CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Tom Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andy Reid is finally a Super Bowl winner and Philadelphia could not be happier for Big Red. The Kansas City Chiefs unseated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium for Reid’s first-ever Super Bowl title.

Reid entered Sunday with the most wins in NFL history for a head coach without a Super Bowl. He can now shed that label. If there was any doubt, Reid’s Hall-of-Fame ticket was punched on Sunday with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday — not that Reid really needed the Super Bowl.

Many of his former players and coworkers congratulated Reid on social media.

His former players in Philly weren’t the only prominent figures to send their congrats to Reid.

It’s fair to wonder if the Eagles didn’t win Super Bowl 52 would Birds fans be as jovial.

But the Birds won and now so has Reid.

Now only if we could lay the Donovan McNabb-Terrell Owens feud to bed.

