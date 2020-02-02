



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Andy Reid is finally a Super Bowl winner and Philadelphia could not be happier for Big Red. The Kansas City Chiefs unseated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium for Reid’s first-ever Super Bowl title.

Reid entered Sunday with the most wins in NFL history for a head coach without a Super Bowl. He can now shed that label. If there was any doubt, Reid’s Hall-of-Fame ticket was punched on Sunday with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win on Sunday — not that Reid really needed the Super Bowl.

Many of his former players and coworkers congratulated Reid on social media.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many… You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020

Congrats Big Red — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) February 3, 2020

Congrats to Big Red and The Kansas City Chiefs on becoming Super Bowl 54 Champs! #KC #SB54 — Jamaal Jackson (@CenterStage67) February 3, 2020

More than excited for coach Reid. He’s the man that drafted me and gave me the opportunity to live my NFL dream. Great coach better person. True leader. Congrats! #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/ESfE65wlfx — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 3, 2020

So happy for Andy Reid and the @Chiefs 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥 — Trent Cole (@Pro_Hunt58) February 3, 2020

His former players in Philly weren’t the only prominent figures to send their congrats to Reid.

I think even twitter has to be happy for Andy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 3, 2020

Cogratulations to Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy! Well done! — Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) February 3, 2020

😃elated for Andy Reid!!!👊🏻🙌🏻💪🏻Way to go Big Red!! — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) February 3, 2020

ANDYYYYYYY!!!!!! — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) February 3, 2020

Andy Reid is a Hall of Famer — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) February 3, 2020

Unreal that in the last two years both the Eagles and Andy Reid have won Super Bowls. — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) February 3, 2020

Holy. Cow. Andy is gonna win one. Congrats to him. Really happy for him. pic.twitter.com/zI1kdOF5Jv — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) February 3, 2020

Big Red finally got his ring 💯 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/FW0dxT8D7q — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) February 3, 2020

Happy as hell for the big guy Andy Reid!! Congrats Coach!!! 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2020

It’s fair to wonder if the Eagles didn’t win Super Bowl 52 would Birds fans be as jovial.

But the Birds won and now so has Reid.

Now only if we could lay the Donovan McNabb-Terrell Owens feud to bed.