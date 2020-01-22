



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb still remembers Super Bowl XXXIX and what transpired after. Fifteen years later, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback didn’t mince words about who he believes is responsible for the Birds’ downfall after — Terrell Owens.

On Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories,” McNabb said Owens’ famous driveway press conference during training camp on Aug. 10, 2005, “kind of broke us up.”

“I thought that was the major distraction for us,” McNabb said. “He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing pushups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for people out there, we’re sitting at training camp like, ‘you gotta be kidding me.’ [Brian] Dawkins comes in and was like, ‘Man what’s he doing now?’ I’m like, ‘Take a look.’ This is like ‘Days of Our Lives.’ It was unbelievable.

“That was what was most frustrating for me because I knew what we could do and if we decided to just come together what we would be able to accomplish. All of a sudden turmoil here and there, conversations going back and forth, and we had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we needed to do in order to get back to where we were.”

“I give a nice peace sign and keep it moving” ✌️@donovanjmcnabb says the T.O. drama broke up the Eagles. His relationship with Owens is fractured to this day. New “Untold Stories” with @MasterTes pic.twitter.com/rzQDtDZF9Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020

McNabb’s comments threw gasoline on a feud that’s been quiet for a while now. The fire is fully engulfed now.

Owens responded to McNabb’s comments with a series of tweets.

Warning: Some of Owens’ tweets contain language some may consider offensive.

Ohhhh shit!!!! I can’t wait 2 tell my story!!! I’m bringing 🍿, doing sit-ups and gonna eat a couple cans of “CHUNKY SOUP!!” 😂😂😂

This guy is a joke!! Talking bout I broke up the @eagles!! Did u tell em that u vouched for the Eagles to pay Westbrook but NOT ME!! 👌🏾😎🤦🏾‍♂️ It’s on! https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

Hey @MasterTes!! Let me know when u want to hear the truth!! Did u ask him about those DUIs and what he was doing at the parties I threw at my house during “our time” in Philly?!! Hmmm Don’t worry, I’ll tell ya!! ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/jU8aGymIfD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 22, 2020

Yes sirrrr! Grab a seat. And just like him, I handle grown man business. He didn’t want this smoke when I asked him after me & Hugh got into it that day but the same offer stands for him today as it did 16 years ago. 😎 This guy??!!! 🙄 He must be sober now?? 🤷🏾‍♂️ 😂😂😂 https://t.co/oLybeymLHD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

Naw!! 😂 I’ll NEVER be the bigger man because I don’t eat CHUNKY SOUP on a regular but I’ve been the bigger man for years knowing that his jealous ass was the reason I didn’t return to Philly. https://t.co/gxlEFlWzaI — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 23, 2020

The Eagles released Owens on March 14, 2006, after a two-year relationship.

In the “Untold Stories” appearance, McNabb said, “I give a nice peace sign and keep it moving. I respect his time I love my time. There’s no need for me to try to dust off anything that happened in the past, because what’s in past is in past. He made a few comments as of late, that’s cool with me. I’m a grown man, I have grown-man business.”

At the time of publishing, McNabb has not responded to T.O. on Twitter. Stay tuned.