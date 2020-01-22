JUST IN:Archdiocese of Philadelphia expected to make major announcement Thursday morning, sources say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMUndercover Boss
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:donovan mcnabb, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb still remembers Super Bowl XXXIX and what transpired after. Fifteen years later, the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback didn’t mince words about who he believes is responsible for the Birds’ downfall after — Terrell Owens.

On Bleacher Report’s “Untold Stories,” McNabb said Owens’ famous driveway press conference during training camp on Aug. 10, 2005, “kind of broke us up.”

“I thought that was the major distraction for us,” McNabb said. “He’s doing sit-ups, he’s doing pushups, he’s playing basketball, he’s ordering pizza for people out there, we’re sitting at training camp like, ‘you gotta be kidding me.’ [Brian] Dawkins comes in and was like, ‘Man what’s he doing now?’ I’m like, ‘Take a look.’ This is like ‘Days of Our Lives.’ It was unbelievable.

“That was what was most frustrating for me because I knew what we could do and if we decided to just come together what we would be able to accomplish. All of a sudden turmoil here and there, conversations going back and forth, and we had to answer those questions instead of focusing on what we needed to do in order to get back to where we were.”

McNabb’s comments threw gasoline on a feud that’s been quiet for a while now. The fire is fully engulfed now.

Owens responded to McNabb’s comments with a series of tweets.

Warning: Some of Owens’ tweets contain language some may consider offensive.

The Eagles released Owens on March 14, 2006, after a two-year relationship.

In the “Untold Stories” appearance, McNabb said, “I give a nice peace sign and keep it moving. I respect his time I love my time. There’s no need for me to try to dust off anything that happened in the past, because what’s in past is in past. He made a few comments as of late, that’s cool with me. I’m a grown man, I have grown-man business.”

At the time of publishing, McNabb has not responded to T.O. on Twitter. Stay tuned.

Comments