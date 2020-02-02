



MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Fifteen years ago, Andy Reid walked off TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, having lost Super Bowl 39 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Hard Rock Stadium, in Super Bowl 54, treated Reid much better. Reid captured his first Super Bowl on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Reid entered Sunday having won more games than any coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl title. Big Red led the Eagles to five NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl in 14 seasons as their head coach but left Philly with a 1-4 record in the conference title game.

That narrative continued to haunt Reid in Kansas City despite bringing the Chiefs to the playoffs in five of his first six seasons — including another conference championship loss in 2019. This year, however, the Chiefs brought Reid back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season.

Reid isn’t leaving Miami the Best Head Coach Never to Win a Super Bowl. At last, Reid can add Super Bowl winner to his Hall-of-Fame résumé.

Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to capture the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide-open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

The 49ers reached midfield, but Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark on fourth down. Williams’ 38-yard touchdown run was icing on the cake for Kansas City.

The 49ers (15-4) fell short in their bid for a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title, even though they dominated for 3 1/2 quarters. Garoppolo threw for 219 yards and kept the Chiefs’ defense guessing by completing passes to eight receivers.

