



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Andy Reid finally captured his Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. Fans in Kansas City and at a bar in South Philadelphia went wild as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl 54.

Sunday was a moment so many Birds fans had been hoping to see — Reid hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. The heart of Eagles Country turned into Chiefs Kingdom on Sunday night at a watering-hole that attracts Chiefs fans from all over the area for decades.

Big Charlie’s Saloon is in the center of Eagles Nation at 11th and McKean Streets in South Philadelphia, but for decades, Chiefs fans in the city — for one reason or another — have been meeting there to watch their team play.

There was no green and white at the bar on Sunday night. Instead, a sea of red.

More than a 100 rowdy fans came to Big Charlie’s Saloon to root for the Chiefs during Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night.

“I’m just excited that we can have a little piece of Chiefs Country down here,” fan Shana McGonigle said.

“I’m actually only in Philly for a couple of days, but I had to find the only Chiefs bar in Philly to come to,” fan Stefan Johnson said.

Big Charlie’s Saloon started showing Kansas City games in the mid-1980s.

Over the years, the number of Chiefs fans coming has grown.

“We’re thankful everyone supported us,” Big Charlie’s Saloon manager Michael Puggi said.

Other fans came to support former Eagles head coach Andy Reid, who’s now leading the Chiefs.

“This is better than Miami for God’s sake because I’m right around my family,” Tracy Carlton said.

Part of Eagles Country has turned red here at Big Charlie’s in South Philly #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/gRZHfUXgrA — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 3, 2020

Outside of Big Charlie’s, part of McKean Street was blocked off but the excitement was on.

Chiefs fans cheered around plenty of TVs, food and drinks.

“This is a huge block party. It is the best place on the East Coast to go,” fan Steve Tupe said.

Many who were at the bar mimicked that. They say watching the game together — even with mostly strangers — felt like watching it with family.