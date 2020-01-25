



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The search is on for a driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. According to police, this happened after midnight Saturday in front of the 35th Police District on Broad Street near Champlost Avenue.

Police say the victim was a 37-year-old man.

First responders were unable to save the man after officials say he was hit by an oncoming car as he was crossing Broad Street.

So far, there is no description of the vehicle.

This is when police say witnesses and surveillance videos become important.

“That’s very disturbing. Especially as I get ready to open for patients to come in this morning, so that’s very disheartening,” one woman said.

This is at least the third fatal hit-and-run on Broad Street in North Philadelphia this month.

Police hoping for a lead that will help them catch the suspect in this latest tragedy.