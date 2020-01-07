



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father of five was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia on Monday night. Karon Underwood, who lived in the Frankford section of the city, was crossing the street on the 2900 block of North Broad Street, around 10:20 p.m., when he was struck by an SUV traveling southbound.

Witnesses told police Underwood was crossing underneath a bridge, where there are no crosswalks.

He suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Underwood’s children range in age from 2 to 13.

“They are all very upset, shocked obviously,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Overwise said.

The striking car is described as a silver-colored vehicle.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

“I would say to the driver, you still have time to do the right thing, turn yourself in,” Overwise said.

Call police if you know anything about the hit-and-run.