By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 36-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia Monday night. The incident happened around 10 p.m. on the 2900 block of North Broad Street.

Police say the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a car that then fled the scene.

Police say the man suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on the striking vehicle’s description.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

